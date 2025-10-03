Sponsor

Katrina “Jo” Clift, 69, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on September 30, 2025.

She was born on November 4, 1955 to Willie and Vonda Vanzandt in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Belinda Rhea.

Survivors include her three sons Paul Wilder of Eugene, Oregon, Dustin Wilder and wife Josalyn of Albany, New York, David Wilder and wife Keri of Texarkana, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Addison, Kavin, London, Adina, Ian; two brothers Willie Vanzandt and Kim Vanzandt.

The family would like to thank all of the loving, supportive, and caring nurses and staff at The Oaks Assisted Living facility.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.