Kay Sandlin

Kay Taylor Sandlin, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

Mrs. Sandlin was born October 7, 1952, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Gorman and Willa Mae Taylor. Kay grew up in Shreveport and graduated from Captain Shreve High School in 1970. She then graduated with a home economics degree from Louisiana State University where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.

Mrs. Sandlin moved to Texarkana as a teacher for Texarkana Independent School District where she met her husband of 46 years, Rickey Sandlin. Kay taught at Westlawn Middle School before taking a break in order to stay home to raise her sons, Taylor and Erick. She then became a preschool teacher at Beech Street Baptist Church where she worked for over thirty years until her retirement in 2015. Over the years, Mrs. Sandlin has taken care of many children whether at school, in her home or for after school care.

Mrs. Sandlin was well known in town as an incredible seamstress. She made many dresses, altered countless dance costumes and prom dresses, and created so many beautiful articles of clothing. There was not any project she couldn’t tackle. To her, sewing was an art, and she was one of the best. Kay was an excellent wife, wonderful mother, and loving grandmother. She was a Christian who had strong faith in the Lord and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Bonnie Taylor and one nephew, Josh Hopkins.

Survivors include her husband, Rickey Sandlin; two sons Taylor Sandlin and wife, Alyson of Sugar Land, Texas and Erick Sandlin of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Sophie and John Curtis Sandlin; two sisters and their husbands, Jan and Terry Hopkins of Marshall, Texas and Renee and David Beard of Natchitoches, Louisiana; two step brothers and their wives, Ron and Louise Smith of Shreveport, Larry and Sheryl Smith of Longview, one step-sister and her husband, Kay and Steve LeRoy of Shreveport; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many Peek and Hinshaw cousins who were very close to her.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Highland Park Baptist Church, with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics at

https://support.specialolympics.org/ or Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

