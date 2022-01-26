Advertisement

Miss Kayla Jo Smith, age 21 of Hope, AR, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was born on June 5, 2000, in Arkadelphia, AR, to parents William Joseph “Joey” Smith and Tammy Smith Thomas.

She was Baby Miss Nevada and a member of the Redwater Dazzlers. She graduated from Texas High School in May 2018. She was baptized on November 15, 2020, in Winnsboro, LA. Kayla was full of life, sweet, caring, and beautiful, which made her our firecracker. She loved to dance, cheer, mud ride, fish, and hang out with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Joseph “Joey” Smith of Blevins, AR; her grandparents, Bobby McBride “Papaw” of Emmet, AR; Edythe McBride “Mamaw Edie” of Emmet, AR; Nina Smith “Mamaw Smith” of Blevins, AR; John E. Thomas “Gramps” of Delight, AR; and Uncle, Chad Bobo of Texarkana, AR.

Her survivors are: parents, Jared and Tammy Thomas of Delight, AR; brother Zack Hicks (Ace Jeffers) of Nashville, TN, and Daylan Smith of Delight, AR; sisters Jessica Hicks (Andrew Moore) of Searcy, AR, Kylie Stuhr (Zach Stuhr) of Hope, AR, and Katie Smith (Markese Conkleton) of Delight, AR; grandfather, William Smith of De Ann, AR; nephews Tatum Reed, Collier Stuhr, and fur baby, Cash; nieces London Hicks, Kynslee Stuhr, Myasia Conkleton, Birdie Faye Moore, and fur baby, Sissy; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held 5pm to 7pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest Funeral Home, 1001 S Main Hope, AR 71801.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest Funeral Home, with Bro. Randy Goudeau officiating. Burial to follow at Snell Cemetery in Emmet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards funeral expenses.

Funeral services are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com

