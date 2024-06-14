Sponsor

Ken Lewis was born October 28, 1946, in Rotan, Texas, near the family ranch, and passed away at St. Michael’s Hospital on June 10, 2024. He was 77.

He was preceded in death by his parents Newton Edward Lewis and Marie Barlow Lewis, and his in-laws, Anne and Vance Taylor.

Ken graduated from Texas High in 1965, and then from Texas A&M, College Station, where he double majored in Sociology and Psychology, and he wore his Aggie ring with pride. He then began his life-long career with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons at Petersburg, Virginia. He also served at Lexington, Kentucky, Safford, Arizona, Fort Worth, and back to the FCI in Texarkana, where he was the Employee Development Manager and also a Firearms Instructor. He retired from the BOP on a Friday and went to work on his second career with TISD on the next Monday morning, teaching GED classes for over 16 years.

The Texas Hill Country was Ken’s happy place. He made 60 hunting trips to the same ranch in Mason, developing lasting friendships with his hunting buddies and also the wonderful people whose ranch they returned to each year. Ken hadn’t missed a Texas white tail season for 35 years, until this past season when his health prevented his being able to travel. Taking two royal Red Stags in the Scottish Highlands was the pinnacle of his hunting experiences.

Ken had encyclopedic knowledge of 60’s Rock n Roll, muscle cars, Pre-64 Model 70 Winchesters, and single malt Scotch. He made the best ever BBQ brisket, deer chili, and chicken fried steak. He was also a member of the Texarkana Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shelley Taylor Lewis, and his daughter, Amy Lewis Jones, both of Wake Village; his grandson Alexander Lewis Jones and his wife Katherine of Fort Worth; his granddaughter Taylor Gardener of Texarkana, Arkansas; His brother-in-law, Mike Taylor and wife Jan of Wake Village; and by his much loved Cairn Terrier, Paisley, as well as a host of other relatives and many, many friends.

Visitation is Friday, June 14th, from 5-7 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services are Saturday, June 15th, 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Fr. Daniel McCarley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to his church, St. James Episcopal Church, 417 Olive, Texarkana, Texas 75501; or to the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, 600 West Third, TT 75501