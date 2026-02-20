Kenneth Lewis

SPONSOR

November 30, 1960 – February 17, 2026

Kenneth Earl “Bird” Lewis, a beloved Dad, Pap Paw, and Brother of the Texarkana community, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2026 at the age of 65. Born on November 30, 1960 in Pensacola, FL to Roger and Mary Ethel Lewis. Raised in Paris, TN.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter Shannon Lewis, his son in law Jaret Zarate, and granddaughter Emma Johns Lewis of Texarkana, TX. Two sisters Bobbye Knight of Dover, TN and Kathy Redden of Paris, TN. Two brothers Scott Lewis and Barney Lewis of Paris, TN. A nephew Kenneth Battles of Texarkana, AR. Along with numerous other nephews, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Mary Ethel. One sister Mary Lynn Lewis. Three brothers Mike, Roger “Bubba”, and David Lewis.

Life Motto: Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body. But rather to skid in sideways, horse in one hand, guitar in the other, body throughly used up, totally worn out, and screaming “Woo Hoo” what a ride!

Memorial services are pending at this time.

Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

