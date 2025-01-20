Sponsor

Kevin Gregg Walker, 54 of Fouke, Arkansas slipped into the arms of Jesus with his loving wife, Mary and his daughters Maegan and Haley at home surrounding his bedside January 14, 2025, after a courageous battle with Esophageal cancer.

Kevin graduated from Bryan High School in 1988 where he was an offensive lineman for the Vikings. After high school he attended Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas and worked at Texas A&M where he learned HVAC technology. Later, he applied those skills to be a Facility Operations Specialist at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in three different cities; Big Spring, Texarkana, and Fort Worth, Texas for almost 20 years.

Kevin married the love of his life, Mary, only seven and half years ago, June 3, 2017. He and Mary enjoyed each other’s company whether it was working on their house together, going camping at white river in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, taking the grandkids tubing, fishing for catfish at the catfish pond at Lake Wright Patman in Bradley, Arkansas or sitting in the swing enjoying their coffee alongside their pups Josie and Ellie Mae on the wrap around porch that Kevin built for Mary. He was very much a handyman and could fix or build practically anything.

His daughters and grandchildren were the apples of his eye. They all knew that they could count on Grandad and Mimzy (Mary) for anything. Kevin loved hunting deer with a bow and fishing, he also loved country music especially John Conlee’s “Rose Colored Glasses.”

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Mary Ann Bolton Walker, daughters Maegan Renee’ Whetsel and husband Jordan, Haley Leeann Martinez and husband Ray. His bonus children are daughter Lauranne Bolton Britt and husband Jake, son Andrew Logan Carter, wife Sophia. Grandchildren Madilynn Renee’ Rogers, Jaci Blake Whetsel, Salem Ray Martinez, Eden Lee Martinez, Charlotte Marie Martinez, Greyson Carter, Koby Ace Martinez, brothers Darrell Scott Walker and wife Lori Lynn, Rodney Keith Walker and wife Abigail, and sister Alisha Monique Wright and husband Jeff. Stepmother Brenda West Walker.

He was preceded in death by mother Charlotte Marie Walker, father Sidney Joe Walker.

Special thanks to Dr. Tyler Lash and the Oncology Department at Willis Knighton North. Dr. Blum Murphy at M.D. Anderson, James Redfearn and Jackie Bullock at Gentiva Hospice, and also Roger Bumgardner for his unwavering love and kindness during our entire journey to and from M.D. Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas, officiated by Pastor Jeff Schreve and Bryan Bixler.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 PM on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Kurten Cemetery located at Kurten Cemetery Rd in Bryan, TX 77808.