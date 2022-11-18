Advertisement

Lenora Ann Ragland Dickens was born January 20, 1931, in Redwater, Texas to Lunda Ragland and the former Mattie Morgan. She passed away on November 15, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 91. Lenora spent most of her youth in Maud, Texas where her father was the local barber and her mother a homemaker.

Growing up in Maud Lenora met the love of her life Jimmy Dickens (no—not that Jimmy Dickens). They met in the first grade and were married in July of 1950. They were married for 52 years before Jimmy passed away in 2003. She and Jimmy spent most of their adult years in Dallas where he was a high school basketball coach and she worked for the Department of Defense. It should be noted that Lenora earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1972 at the age of 41—a rare achievement. At retirement time they returned to Maud where they spent many happy years.

Upon her husband’s death, Lenora moved to Floresville, Texas to be near her sister and her family. She and Linda spent many inseparable years traveling and just being together. They were and will always be each other’s best friend. In 2020 and in declining health Lenora moved to Franklin, Tennessee where she lived her remaining years.

Advertisement

Lenora will be greatly missed by her family and her second family in Floresville. A kinder heart never beat, and a kinder soul never lived.

Survivors include her sister Linda Nell Ragland Pipes and her husband Ed of Floresville, Texas; her brother James Morgan Ragland and his wife Jan of Texarkana; her two sons Mark Dickens and wife Rebecca of Franklin, Tennessee and Vincent Dickens and wife Kara of Lancaster, Texas; two granddaughters Meredith Graham and husband Travis of Brentwood, Tennessee and Shelby Winn and husband Cade of Lake Jackson, Texas; one great-granddaughter Addison Graham of Brentwood, Tennessee; along with two nieces and four nephews.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Maud with Bro. Clayton Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

