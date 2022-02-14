Advertisement

Leola Paxton Key departed from her loving family on February 5, 2022. She was born in Trigg, Arkansas on October 8, 1936 to Theodore and Maggie Paxton.

Leola graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Texarkana, AR in 1956 and after graduating high school she attended and graduated from Cosmetology School in Marshall, Texas and became a Hair Stylist. Upon completing her cosmetology studies she moved to Fort Worth, Texas where she met and married Freddie Don Howard, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1983. She also had two siblings that preceded her in death: Bertha Moseley and David Paxton.

Leola retired from Texas Leather Trim in the Production Department. Before her battle with cancer she loved to go fishing and that was her favorite past-time. She also loved to cook.

Advertisement

Leola leaves to cherish her memories:

Daughter: Elizabeth Ann Howard of Texarkana, AR.

Son: Freddie Don Howard, Jr. of Texarkana, AR.

Grandchildren: Alvin Ray (LaShundra) Johnson, II of Ft. Worth, TX., Ihamieka Shauntia (Michael) Johnson of Texarkana, AR., and LaMarcus Donnell (Kristal) Howard of Ft. Worth, TX.



Nine Great-Grandchildren: Rishawn Johnson, Rickey Johnson, Daiveon Johnson, Da’Syre Johnson, Jaylan Johnson, JaMarion Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Landon Howard and Ayden Howard.

Special Nephew: Michael Paxton and very Special Brother: Lorenzo Paxton, Sr. of Texarkana, TX.

Viewing Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th St. Texarkana, AR. MASKS ARE REQUIRED!

