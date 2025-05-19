Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Leon Harold Gilbert Jr., 82, of Wake Village, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. He was born April 24, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Inez and Leon Gilbert Sr.

Mr. Leon is preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Mary Gilbert of Wake Village; two sons, Leon Harold Gilbert III of Freer, Texas and Shawn (Shenee) Gilbert of Greenbrier, Arkansas; one daughter, Karol (Ricky) Hughes of Clute, Texas; four grandchildren, Whitley Le’An Gilbert, Alexandria Jane Gilbert both of Washington, Skylar Gilbert of Greenbrier, Arkansas and Heather Minshew of Clute, Texas, three great-grandchildren, Jordan Hughes, Emily Minshew and Munchie Gilbert; and his two brothers William Gerald Gilbert and Gary Dale Gilbert.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice of Texarkana for their excellent care.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Texarkana.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.