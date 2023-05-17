Leonard “Lee” Avery Lutes

Advertisement

On May 15, 2023, Leonard Avery Lutes, known to everyone as “Lee”, shed his earthly pain for heavenly glory.

Lee was born to William and Elizabeth Lutes at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Arkansas on January 13, 1953. Later in life, he stated that he may have been born in Arkansas, but he got to Texas as soon as he could.

Lee was an avid sports fan and loved hogging the TV remote from his wife to watch any kind of sports on TV.

Lee graduated from New Boston High School and, like his father, enlisted in the United States Navy on September 9, 1971. He served honorably on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier.

After completing his commitment to the Navy, Lee returned to his hometown in 1975.

He eventually went back to work for the government as a civilian employee for Red River Army Depot and retired after another thirty years of service.

Surrounded by friends and family he married the love of his life, Brooxie, on June 13, 1986. He immediately became, not just a husband, but also a Dad to her boys. This eventually led to him becoming a grandparent affectionately known as Pe-Paw, by his grandchildren and Brooxie became MeMaw. Lee loved his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Lee was also very much loved by his two brothers and two sisters.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth; and his niece, Marie Perkins.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Brooxie Lutes of New Boston, Texas; three stepsons and their spouses, Troy and Stephanie Ballard of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jerry and Miriam Ballard of Hooks, Texas, Shane Ballard of Alamo, Georgia; two brothers and their spouses, Timothy and Cathy Lutes of Texarkana, Texas, William and Connie Lutes of Maud, Texas; two sisters and their spouses, Phyllis and Jim Jendro of Texarkana, Texas, Carolyn and Wayne Keener of Bivens, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Most importantly, he was preceded in death by his savior Jesus Christ, who conquered death. Now through him, Lee has a new life and body.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church – New Boston, Texas with Bro. Anthony Tropp officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Center Ridge Cemetery – Maud, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org or Enhabit Home Health & Hospice at (903) 793-0264.

