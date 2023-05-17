Ron Dupree

Advertisement

Ronald “Ron” “Dudley” David Dupree, age 75, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on May 5, 2023 at his home.

Ron was born on October 11, 1947 to Bill and Eva Kirkland Dupree. He graduated high school in 1965 at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas and in 1972, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration Degree. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. He was the former CPA for Oshman’s Sporting Goods in Houston, Texas and also the former Vice President of North Houston Pole Line in Houston.

Ron was an avid Texas Longhorn fan and alumnus. He loved animals like no other and was the best dog dad ever. He loved hunting and everything about the beach. He also enjoyed motorcycle trips with his friends. He loved his family and friends and loved spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Eva Dupree; his sister, Sheila Lavender; nephew, Darin Lavender; and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Dugan.

Survivors include several first cousins, other extended family and a very special group of close friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. with Rev. Billy Dupree officiating. Burial will be at Queen City Cemetery in Queen City, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at 12:00 PM one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a local pet rescue of your choice.

