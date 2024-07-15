Sponsor

On July 13, 2024, Linda Dee Butler Lafferty of Texarkana, Texas, departed this world to be with her Savior. Through her battle with dementia, she remained kind, loving and precious.

On November 20, 1936, Linda was born to Roy and Elzie Ross Butler in Springhill, Arkansas. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Gilbert Lafferty, for 64 years until his passing in 2018. Together they raised a family of four children Cathy, Mark, Deana and Donna. Linda was a stay-at-home mom and worked part-time in their appliance business in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, until they moved to Texarkana, Texas, in 1971. The family began worshiping with the Rose Hill Church of Christ, now known as Hampton Church of Christ. In 1972, Linda and Gilbert started an appliance service company, Lafferty’s Appliance. Linda ran the office and Gilbert ran the service truck. Because of their integrity and hard work, their company has grown into a thriving business which is now run by their son and two of their grandchildren.

Linda loved to travel with her husband Gilbert. From road trips to cruise ships to overseas trips, they explored the world together. But she also worked alongside him, whether it was in their appliance business or running cattle through the chute on their farm or cooking up a mess of fish and shrimp for their huge Sunday dinners. The thing that brought Linda the most joy was loving her family. Her selfless and giving nature was seen through her everyday walk. It came so naturally for her. It was in every breath and every step. Some would say she spoiled her kids and grandkids, but all we saw was endless love, affection and selflessness. She taught right doing with instruction and discipline, but most importantly, by example. Her family will miss her gentle touch, her bright smile and the support she gave each of us. How Linda loved her family was her testimony of how God loves us, his children.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, two sisters and her husband of 64 years, Gilbert Lafferty. She leaves behind her four children and their spouses Cathy Gann (Randy), Mark Lafferty (Mindy), Deana Moody (Mike) and Donna Carr (Tom), eight grandchildren and their spouses Melyssa Lloyd (Jonathan), Mason Lafferty (Amanda), Miles Lafferty (Taehlor), Lauren Williams (Luke), Ryan Moody (Brandi), Collin Moody (Autumn), Erin Davenport (Emily) and Jared Davenport (Katie), 16 great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jimmy and Wannell Lafferty and many precious nieces and nephews.

Our sincere thanks go out to the entire staff and volunteers of Hospice of Texarkana and a special heartfelt thank you to the many caregivers that helped us care for our mom, especially Michelle Brown, who was with us for over two and a half years.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday July 16, 2024, at Hampton Church of Christ in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. directly after visitation with Jerry Monholland and Patrick Cannon officiating. Graveside service for family will be conducted at Central Church of Christ in Hope, Arkansas.