Linda Geiman

Linda Sue Geiman, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, in a Houston, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Geiman was born September 26, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas to Troy and Minnie (Wetz) White and was a graduate of Hooks High School. Linda’s world revolved around her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and Nana. She was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Fay Morris.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Geiman of Texarkana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Scott Lawing of Texarkana and Kelly and Cade Birdwell of Dekalb, Texas; one step-son, Greg Geiman and wife, Jessie of Vilonia, Arkansas; one step-daughter, Patricia Stewart of Wake Village, Texas; six grandchildren, Ryan, Codie and Brady Lawing, Madison Hausler and husband, Egan, and Molly and Mia Birdwell; two sisters, Glenda Conner and husband Steve of Hooks, Texas and Brenda Davis and husband Terry of Nash; one brother, Danny White and wife Rhonda of Texarkana; brother-in-law, Ricky Geiman and wife Laura of Texarkana; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

