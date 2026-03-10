SPONSOR

Linda Roberts Cogbill, 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, joined Our Father in Heaven on March 6, 2026, at Woodland Heights Senior Living in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she had lived since 2022. Linda was a bright light in the world. She was caring, creative, and loyal, with a firm Christian faith that guided her life. She was loved by many, always greeting others with her beautiful smile and warm heart. She had a gift for making everyone she encountered feel valued and special throughout her life. Linda was born on June 21, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas. She and her husband Stacy met as neighborhood children in Texarkana. They dated during their time as students at Arkansas High School and the University of Arkansas. Linda was a proud sister of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated with a degree in education in 1964. Stacy and Linda were married on January 3, 1964. Linda was an elementary school teacher until her three sons were born. She then taught preschool at Beech Street First Baptist Church for several years. When her sons left home for college, she returned to teaching in 1989 at St. James Day School in Texarkana, Texas, where she taught for 17 years before retiring. Linda was well known as a teacher who cared for each of her students individually, recognizing and appreciating their unique qualities and personalities. She often checked in with her former students many years after they left her classroom. Linda and Stacy, along with their sons, were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, for many years. Linda was a faithful member of the church choir and served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and in many other roles. After moving to Little Rock in 2022, Linda and Stacy joined Asbury United Methodist Church. To know Linda was to know her creativity. She was a gifted painter who enjoyed capturing beautiful nature scenes, including the Buffalo National River and beaches of the Gulf Coast. She painted all sorts of animals, including cows, goats, cats, ducks, raccoons, and wolves. Over the years, she was also prolific in the mediums of calligraphy and macrame. Linda loved photography, capturing countless pictures of family and friends that became treasured scrapbooks full of wonderful memories. Music was also a joy in her life. She wrote stories and poems and authored a musical for the schoolchildren of St. James Day School. Inspired by her daughter-in-law Kay, Linda began making hand-stamped greeting cards and later started a card ministry at First Presbyterian Church that remains active today. Linda had a wide range of friends and loved spending time with them. She was a warm and happy host to visitors to the Cogbill home, including neighborhood children and relatives and friends from far and wide, taking a sincere interest in others and making everyone feel at home. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them. She was a loving, devoted wife and the best mother her boys could ever wish for. She, Stacy, and their boys treasured many memories shared with Stacy’s brother Gene, his wife Gail, and their children, Courtney and Blake, and with many beloved members of the Roberts family. As a grandmother, she became “Linna.” She and “Papa” made every visit to Texarkana a time filled with love and fun for their grandchildren, Mary Claire, Ben, and Hope. The pair made countless trips to Little Rock for their grandchildren’s birthdays, recitals, sports games, and holidays. Linda made every holiday, especially Christmas, a special, happy, and memorable occasion. In her final years, dementia could not rob her of her ability to warm the hearts of those around her. The staff of the memory care unit at Woodland Heights Senior Living in Little Rock loved Linda dearly and mourned her passing alongside her family. The Cogbill family is deeply grateful to the Woodland Heights staff for their kindness, love, and devoted care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Roberts and Lon Roberts, and her brother, Bob Roberts. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Stacy; her three sons, Craig, Collins, Clark (wife, Kay); her grandchildren, Mary Claire (mother, Lisa), Ben (wife, Reggie), and Hope; her brother-in-law Gene Cogbill, and his wife, Gail; her nieces and nephews, Dr. Lillian Roberts, Ted Roberts (wife, Barbara), Courtney (husband, Marc), and Blake Cogbill (wife, Allie); and her first cousins, Ellen Rice and Johnny Barkman. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. Visitation will precede the service at 10:00 a.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church (Texarkana, Arkansas), Asbury United Methodist Church (Little Rock, Arkansas), or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

