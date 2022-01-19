Linda Taylor age 74 of Simms, Texas passed away at her home Saturday, January 15, 2022. Mrs.Taylor was born August 14, 1947 in New Boston, Texas to Hyrum Lewis Chisum and Annie Jane Haggard. Linda was a homemaker she loved cooking, quilting, fishing and keeping her husband on his toes. She also loved her church she was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Simms, Texas.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Jimmy “Jimbo” Taylor of Simms, Texas, four sisters and two brother in laws. Virginia Hooks of Sherman, Texas, Gerald Dean Britton of Hooks, Texas, Shirley and Edwin Frachiseur of Grannis, Arkansas, Barbara and Orville Frachiseur of Grannis, Arkansas and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be 11:00 am Friday, January 21, 2022 at God’s Little Acre Church in Simms, Texas with Shannon Crawford and Kolton Fowler officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. Interment will be at the Community Cemetery in Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

