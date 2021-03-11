Advertisement

Margaret Ann Manning, age 89 of Texarkana Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 9th, 2021 surround by her loving family.

Margaret was born on September 19th, 1931 in Grandview Texas. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Byron Lee Manning Jr. Her parents Annie Trimble Weatherby, Claude J. Trimble, and her step father Dalton “Red” Weatherby, her brother Carl Trimble, her sister Virginia Leonhart, and granddaughter Kelli Kirkman.

She is survived by her Children, Carol and husband Bobby Parker of Clarksville, Texas, Connie and husband Stuart Cobb of Texarkana, Arkansas, Bonnie and Husband Harry Fostore of Genoa, Arkansas, Mary and Husband Carl Standridge of Texarkana, Arkansas; Sisters, Claudette Richardson of Seattle Washington, and Lois Watkins of Venice Florida; seven grandchildren, Beau Parker, Cole Parker, Carol Cobb, Casey and husband Brett Jones (great grandson Coleman Jones), Dusty and wife Shannon Strickland, Eric and wife Melissa Kinney, Kimberly Kinney Merrell and nine great grandchildren.

Advertisement

Margaret was retired from Miller County Court house as secretary for Judge Jim Hudson, she also worked in the county clerk’s office and for the chief of police for Texarkana, Arkansas. Margaret had a passion for sewing, gardening and traveling when she was able to do so. She loved and adored her family and her grandchildren and looked forward to their visits. Margaret loved the Lord and her family and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P. M. Friday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Wayne Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 1:00 P. M. to 2:00 P. M. one hour prior to service time .