Ms. Margaret Burton Reader was born December 20, 1961 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Virdene Burton and Almond Broadus. She was the oldest of four children and attended Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas Class of 1980.

Margaret loved to cook, fish, dance and spend time with her family and most of all she loved her Grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Lonoke Baptist Church where she sang in the Mass Choir and also worked with the Hospitality Committee. She was loved by many and brought a lot of Joy to everyone around her. Her smile would light up the room. She will truly be missed.

Margaret was preceded in death by her Parents and Brother, Charles Burton.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memories:

Daughters: Shemika Asberry (Shaun) of Ft. Worth, TX.

Dessie Reader Patten (Herbert) of Rogers, AR.

Brothers: James Broadus (Portland, OR)

Kervin Burton (Texarkana, AR)

Gilbert Burton (Texarkana, TX)

Jeffery Collins (Texarkana, TX)

Grandchildren: Tamarra Davis (Texarkana, AR)

Tae’Veon Davis (Ft. Worth, TX)

Tre’Veon Davis (Texarkana, TX)

Jermiel Williams (Bentonville, AR)

Jer’Mia Williams (Bentonville, AR)

6 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Step Sisters and 4 Step Brothers.

Special Cousins: Linda Bolton and Annette Hollins Blankenship; Special Friends: Mattie Pree and Deries Jackson.

Visitation Friday, May 5th, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:00 AM Lonoke Baptist Church with Pastor Arthur Hill, Eulogist. Burial in New Hope Cemetery, Falcon, Arkansas under the directions of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

