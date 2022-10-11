Margaret Mathis

Advertisement

Margaret Jean Duncan Mathis, of Texarkana, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 surrounded by her children.

She was born on May 12, 1931 to Mary O’Rear Duncan and Carl Duncan in their home in Hubbard, Texas. After graduating from Dekalb High School at the age of 16 in 1947, she attended East Texas State University in Commerce. There she met the love of her life, WW Mathis. They were married in 1948 in Hubbard Baptist Church. She graduated from East Texas with a BA in education followed by her first Masters degree. She received her second Masters in library science from studies at University of Texas in Austin and East Texas University in Commerce.

Margaret loved Texarkana and taught school for most of the 41 years at Liberty Eylau Middle School. She loved her students and maintained relationships with many through the years. Margaret made many friends throughout her life and enjoyed travels, shopping, supper clubs, cooking, playing dominoes, gardening, and sharing many other good times together. She was a member at First Baptist Church, Texarkana on Moores Lane where she found extreme joy in being a greeter for numerous years. Margaret was a vital part of her community and a very active volunteer throughout her lifetime. Her greatest passion was being called Mammaw Margaret by her grandchildren and their friends. She enjoyed traveling as much as possible with them and was always involved in their school-related activities. Mammaw Margaret traveled to out-of-town tennis tournaments, and state cheer functions and remained on the road to Austin for her granddaughter’s events there.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, WW.

Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Mathis James, (Royce, her favorite son-in-law), of Texarkana; her son, J. Stanley Mathis (Susanne) of Ruidoso, New Mexico; her adored brother, Mack Duncan (Becky) of Forney, Texas; the pride and joys of her life, grandchildren, Mark James (Patty) of Texarkana, Natalie James Filimoehala (Mo) of Texarkana, Jordan Mathis Guillory (Michael) of Texarkana, and Raylee Mathis Marks (Taylor) of Austin; four beautiful great-grandchildren, Dylan James, Emele Margaret and James Filimoehala, Rigs Guillory, and Mikah Marks; and special niece, Stacie Duncan Berlin (Corey) of Mansfield, Texas; and many other relatives. Special mention of dearest friends, Becky Buttram, Martha Beasley, Wanda Ingram, Jane Ann Agan, the late Sarah Hughes, and Debara Tumblin.

Margaret’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with friend, Rick Huntze officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana or Hospice of Texarkana.

