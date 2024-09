Sponsor

MARGIE LOUISE JONES, 77, OF TEXARKANA, TEXAS PASSED AWAY ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 WITH HER FAMILY BY HER SIDE. SHE WAS BORN JULY 4, 1947 IN TEXARKANA, TEXAS TO LAMON AND MARY FRANCIS BREWER DEATON.

SHE IS PRECEDED BY HER PARENTS, HUSBAND OF 58 YEARS CARL ALGIE JONES, AND SIBLINGS, BILLY JOE DEATON, LAMON RAY DEATON, LAMON DEATON JR, JOHNNY LYNN DEATON, WALLACE CARROLL DEATON, BEN DAVID DEATON, STELLA ANN DEATON, BETTY JOYCE DEATON, JANICE MARIE DEATON, ROSIE ELLEN DEATON, PEARL LORAINE WITT, MARY HELEN BOOTH

SHE WAS A LOVING MOM AND GRANDMA. SHE WILL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED FOR HER CONSTANT LOVE AND DEVOTION TO HER FAMILY.

SURVIVORS INCLUDE FOUR SONS STEVEN JONES AND WIFE SHERI OF ASHDOWN, ARKANSAS, KEVIN JONES AND WIFE TAMMY OF WAKE VILLAGE, TEXAS, JAMIE JONES OF TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS AND MICHAEL JONES OF HOPE, ARKANSAS, TWO DAUGHTERS STELLA FREEMAN AND HUSBAND JOHN OF TEXARKANA, TEXAS, JEANIE JONES OF HOPE, ARKANSAS; 11 GRANDCHILDREN; 8 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN; SISTER GLORIA JEAN GOMEZ AND BROTHERS EDDIE LEE DEATON AND TOMMIE ALLEN DEATON.

SPECIAL THANKS TO RETREAT HOSPICE AND RETREAT AT KENWOOD FOR THEIR EXCEPTIONAL CARE.

MEMORIAL SERVICE TO BE HELD AT A LATER DATE.