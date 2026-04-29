SPONSOR

August 28, 1958 – April 25, 2026

Marilee Reddin passed away peacefully on April 25, 2026, in Texarkana, Bowie County, Texas. She was born on August 28, 1958, in Pasadena, California, to Donald and Rita Robertson.

Marilee spent much of her working life in roles that reflected her strong work ethic and willingness to learn. She worked as a truck driver and later trained others entering the profession, sharing her knowledge and experience. She also held positions in painting management, worked at truck stops, and spent time in the insurance field. Through each role, she remained dedicated and dependable.

SPONSOR

She is survived by her children, Marilee Ashcraft, Stephen Weatherford, and Shawn Wesley; sisters, Debra Brewer and Suzanne Mummert; brother, Adam Bay; grandchildren, Calum Foldenauer, Cherish Morrison, Kylie Weatherford, Ireland Weatherforn, Brandy Weatherford, Malichi Weatherford, Josanna Weatherford, Neamiah Weatherford, and Marigold Weatherford; along with many other family members.

Marilee valued her family deeply and remained connected to them throughout her life. She will be remembered by those who knew her, and her presence will be missed.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

View memorial wall and leave condolences