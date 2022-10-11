Advertisement

Marilyn Ann Irwin was born October 9, 1924 and passed away October 8, 2022. She was born to Grace Stuart Knipe and Dr. James B. Knipe in Estherville, Iowa. She received an Associates Degree from Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri and then received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

After working in the business sector in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was married in 1949 to William F (Bill). Irwin. She said, “I was never interested in a high powered career, I found my niche and a good man.”

Throughout the following years she devoted her life to her family, her church, and her many friends. She lived a simple life, and loved abundantly. She was an avid sports fan and community volunteer. A lifelong Republican, she was active in politics and always ready for a good debate. She loved to tell stories and spend time with family and friends, but most of all she is remembered for her generous spirit, joyous laugh and wry sense of humor.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. J.B, Knipe her husband, William F (Bill) Irwin, her sister Alice Campbell, and her brothers William (Bill) Knipe and Dr. James (Jim) Knipe and her daughter-in-law, Shari Irwin.

She is survived by her children, Jane and Pat Davitt of Texarkana, Texas, Joe and Cathy Irwin of Mooresville, North Carolina, Nancy and Craig Troester of Buchanan, Virginia, and Bill Irwin of College Station, Texas. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at Sugar Hill United Methodist Church on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at 11 am.

