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July 2, 1945 – April 1, 2026

Martha Sue Ward, 80, of Texarkana died on April 1, 2026. She was born July 2, 1945 to Sidney and Martha Akin in Redlick, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ward, her parents, a brother Sid Akin, two sisters Dorothy Harris, Sylvia Gotcher, and a nephew.

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Survivors include her brother Bob Akin and his wife Linda; their two sons Mitch and Mike Akin and their families; four more nephews, along with her brother-in-law Don Harris; and a sister-in-law Mary Akin.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, April 3, 2026 at Redlick Cemetery Pavilion.

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Martha Sue Ward, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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