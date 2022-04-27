Marva Evyette Davenport, 64 of Texarkana, TX transitioned Friday, April 22, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Ms. Davenport was born September 20, 1957. She was a member of Grace Community and World Outreach Church, Texarkana, TX. until her health failed.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, Grandmother, Sister and Brother. She leaves to cherish her Memories: One Sister: Cathy Davenport of Texarkana, TX., Four Brothers: Eddie Chares and Roland Young of Texarkana TX., Jeffery (Terri) Young of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lamar (Carolyn) Young of Sacramento, CA., Special Niece/ Daughter: Kenneth Stephenson of Texarkana, TX., and a Host of Nieces and Nephews and Cousins.

Advertisement

Visitation is Friday, April 29th, 2022 from 3:00-5:00PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Life Center 2921 Norris Cooley Drive Texarkana, TX with Pastor Howard Knight Jr., Officiating/ Eulogist.

Masks are Required!

