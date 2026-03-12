SPONSOR

July 4, 1982 – March 1, 2026

Mary Martha Johansen, 43, of Lone Star, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Mary was born on July 4, 1982, in Longview, Texas. From the beginning, she brought joy and energy into the lives of those around her. She was known for her vibrant personality, kind heart, and the way she could make anyone laugh. Mary had a special gift for storytelling and could brighten any room with her humor and warmth.

SPONSOR

Mary loved expressing her creativity in many ways. She enjoyed dancing, painting, writing, cooking, and doing makeup. Whether she was sharing a story, creating something beautiful, or spending time with those she loved, she made lasting memories with everyone fortunate enough to know her.

She is survived by her loving mother, Nettie Young, Lone Star, Texas. Her sister Paula Johansen, Waco, Texas, her brother Paul Ray Johansen (Jenna) Ore City, Texas and her beloved nieces and nephews, Dalton, Keylee, Weston, and Mckenzlee, who brought her great joy. Aunts and uncles , Julia Wileman ( Eddie) Rosepine, Louisiana, Louis Reel (Bernadette) Ore City, Texas, Robert Reel (Debbie) Big Sandy, Texas. Many cousins and friends. Mary shared a special bond with her dear friend Michael Sisco, whom she lovingly considered a brother.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Paul Johansen Sr.; her maternal grandparents, James and Martha Reel; her paternal grandparents, Herman and Mary Johansen; her uncle and aunts ; James “Jr” Reel, Debbie Reel, Brenda Reel.

Mary will always be remembered for her laughter, creativity, and the love she shared so freely with family and friends. Though she is gone from this world, her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and love her.

Services will be March 14th 2026 at 2 pm at the Life House Church in Texarkana.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

View memorial wall and leave condolences