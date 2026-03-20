Mason Andres

SPONSOR

July 14, 1934 – March 18, 2026

A full obituary for Mr. Andres is still pending at this time.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Walnut Church of Christ with Pastor Patrick Cannon officiating.

SPONSOR

A time of visitation will be held the hour before the service, 10:30-11:30 AM.

There will be a reception to follow the service at the Texarkana Country club, followed by a private family burial.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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