FEBRUARY 1, 1968 – FEBRUARY 19, 2026

MEMORIAL SERVICE — Monday, February 23

Melissa Ann Mossier, aged 58, passed away on February 19, 2026. Born on February 1, 1968, Melissa was a resident of Texarkana, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held at East Funeral Home, located at 2807 Moores Ln, Texarkana, Texas, 75503. The service is scheduled for Monday February 23, 2026, beginning at 4:00 pm. Reception to follow service at East Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

