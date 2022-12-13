Melissa Provence

Advertisement

Melissa Brodie Provence, age 56, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Provence was born April 20, 1966, in Palm Springs, California. She received her master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and was a reading and English teacher in several area schools. She had recently retired from Liberty-Eylau ISD. Melissa enjoyed crocheting, photography, reading, and spoiling her grandchildren rotten. She did any and everything she could do for others and was of the Catholic faith.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Ross McDaniel and one aunt, Linda Irvin.

Survivors include her mother, Beatrice McDaniel; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Tiffany Provence and Andrew and Keli Provence; five grandchildren, Lacie Provence, Hunter Provence, Colten Provence, Kyle Provence, and Nathaniel Davis; one sister, Kathy Brodie; and three stepsisters, Debbie Derrick, Stephanie Weatherington, and Lisa McDaniel, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Father Justin Braun officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

