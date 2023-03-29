Advertisement

Merlene Hodges, age 78 of Maud, Texas passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her residence. Ms. Hodges was born June 24, 1944 in Maud, Texas to James and Joyce Cole. She was a Retired CNA and is preceded in death by her parents, Son in law Franklin Holliday, Brothers Donnie Cole, Frank Cole and Daniel Ray Cole.

She is survived by her lifelong and special friend Atanacio “Nacho” Ramirez of Maud, Texas, three daughters, Brenda Holliday of Maud, Texas, Edith and husband Bobby Perryman of Simms, Texas, Kay and husband William Holmes of Simms, Texas, one brother, J.C Cole, three Sisters , Shirley Cole, Virginia Swecker, Linda Downs, Grandchildren, Chris Perryman, Justin Perryman, Keirsten Perryman, Jacob Perryman, Jarrod Perryman, Brittany Perryman, Kandace Tucker, Katie Royster, Kristen Cronemeyer, Dakota Holmes, Mary Pope, Meghan Holmes and Arron Roesler, 25 Great Grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, March 27, 2023 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Paul Beard officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud under the direction of Bates Rolf, New Boston. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. before services.

