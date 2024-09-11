Sponsor

Michael Carl Hoover, age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, September 8, 2024, at his home.

Mr. Hoover was born on April 10, 1970, in Anchorage, Alaska. However, he lived in many places throughout the United States, as well as overseas in Indonesia. He graduated from Chamberlain Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi.

He retired from the United States Army, where he served in the 2nd Infantry Division Artillery. After leaving the service, he pursued and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Texas A&M University Texarkana. He taught Chemistry at Liberty Eylau High School and then he taught Computers and Robotics at McLeod, Texas. Michael was very gifted in mathematics, science, and robotics. He was a practical jokester and loved bringing a smile to someone’s face. He never met a stranger. Michael enjoyed working, constructing, and creating different projects with LEGOS. He would also spend hours upon hours working on robotics.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Hoover, his father, Jim Hoover, and his grandparents, Rev. James E. Hoover and Mary Kathryn Hoover, Opal Simmons Smith and Travis Simmons, and one brother, Frank Hoover.

He is survived by three sons, Michael Hastings Hoover, Rion Jacobs, and James Jacobs; one daughter, Ariel Hall, all of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Linda Simmons Hoover, of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Wayne Hoover of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tom Hoover of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a special friend, Ruth Curtis; twelve grandchildren, two nieces, and eight nephews; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A graveside memorial service will be held later in Rosston Cemetery in Rosston, Arkansas.