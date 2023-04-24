Michael L. Rayburn

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Michael Lynn Rayburn, age 70, of Wake Village, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday. April 20, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.

Mr. Rayburn was born October 21, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a Baptist and was retired from Red River Army Depot. He was also a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Rayburn enjoyed spending his free time fishing and gardening. He enjoyed planting and growing a variety of plants and produce. He also took joy in reloading ammo. Mr. Rayburn was a very friendly man who never met a stranger. He was willing to have a conversation with anybody. He was also a very loving and caring man. He was a friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lon Rayburn and Maude; one sister, Margaret Rayburn and three brothers, Walker Rayburn, David Rayburn, and Shorty Rayburn.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Mila Rayburn; three daughters, Micah Rayburn, Angelina Rayburn, and Melanie Rayburn; one son, Matthew Rayburn; ten grandchildren, Felix, Abbigail, Zoey, Joshua, Karisma, Malakai, Oriah, Jada, Jacob, and Edward; five brothers, Douglas Rayburn, Carl Rayburn, Robert Rayburn, Melvin Rayburn, and GeeWhiz Rayburn; one sister, Nancy Sheets; his best friend, Redbone and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday prior to the service from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

