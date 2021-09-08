Michael Manthei

Advertisement

Michael Shane Manthei, age 51, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in a local hospital with his family by his side.

He was born August 25, 1970, in Haynesville, Louisiana to Larry and Sharon Manthei. Michael was a son, husband, father, friend, and founder and CEO of Timber Team, a company that he started 19 years ago. Timber Team measures forest inventory for large timber holding companies across the United States. Michael and the Timber Team went from an unknown startup company to a major provider of forest inventory services to many of the top wood product companies. He and his team worked in 27 states in the last few years.

Michael was a stubborn guy who was never wrong. His competitive nature shined through in sports and games, even the ones he was terrible at. He was teased by his family and friends for being “tight as a tick,” but he loved a good meal and a hot cup of coffee with two creamers. Michael had a colloquialism for every occasion and could quickly make up a new one if none came to mind for the situation at hand. He loved to make a point or teach life lessons to anyone he could get to listen. One of his favorites is “there’s two kinds of sense in the world. Horse sense and book sense. One doesn’t do you any good without the other.”

Advertisement

He had a passion for kids and sports, especially baseball, and spent many years coaching his sons, Maddox and Mills, and many other boys in the Texarkana area. Michael always strived to be a great role model for these young men and loved challenging them to races and competitions that he would almost always lose. When he was not working, Michael loved spending time with family and friends at their lake house on Caney Lake in Louisiana and snow skiing where he most likely ended up in a tree or a snowdrift.

He was preceded in death by his loyal mutt, Jasper J. Jones and his grandparents.

Survivors include his wife Kari, who patiently helped him locate his keys for 29 years; two sons, Maddox Manthei and Mills Manthei, who have a lifetime of life lessons in their pockets; his parents, Larry and Sharon Manthei of Winnfield, Louisiana; his in-laws, Arnie and Brenda “Weezer” Little of Edmond, Oklahoma; one brother, Paul Manthei and his wife Laura, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother-in-law, Gabe Little and wife Carolina of Houston, Texas; nephews Shane, Brian, and Evan Manthei and Justin Rangel; nieces Gabby and Lilah Little; his dogs Dixie and Louie; and many, many friends.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1pm at Heritage Church with Greg Ashby officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers are The Timber Team, Mitch Spillers, Todd Payne, Paul Manthei, Gabe Little, Jason Tarver and John Maloy.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Louisiana Tech University Foundation under Michael’s name to benefit the Forestry Program. Donations may be mailed to Louisiana Tech University Foundation, PO Box 1190, Ruston, Louisiana, 71273 or submitted online at www.latechalumni.org.

His family rests in the fact that they know Michael will indeed be having his “pie in Heaven.”