Mike Reader entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2024. He was born April 18, 1951 to Samuel Muldrew and Menzella Reader. Mike attended Booker T. Washington High School. He went to the Army from 1971 to 1974. In his spare time, he loved to fish and a good scratch off. After leaving the Army he became a Carpenter. On December 29, 2000 he married Sara Hamilton.

Mike is preceded in death by his Father: Samuel Muldrew, Mother: Menzella Reader, Brother: Leroy Paxton, Sisters: Doris Burkins, Bennie Means and Marilyn Moore.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory: Daughter: LaTrecia (Ronald) Anderson, Son: Michael Reader, Special Son: Eric Floyd and Bonus Son: Gerod Ware, Special Niece: Barbara Lowe, Special Nephew: Lavert Paxton, Grand-Daughters: Amya & Ziona Anderson, Grandson: Vontrey Anderson, Sister: Ever Jean Morine and Brothers: Lurenzo Paxton, Jessie Reader and Riley Promise and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation Friday, December 27, 2024 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, Arkansas. Graveside Service Saturday, December 28, 2024 2:00 PM Memorial Gardens Cemetery 5200 East Broad Street Texarkana, Arkansas.