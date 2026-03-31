Misty Williamson

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February 9, 1982 – March 16, 2026

Misty Dawn Williamson, 44, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on March 16, 2026. Born on February 9, 1982, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Misty was someone who stayed busy, worked hard, and lived life her own way.

Misty owned her own business repairing appliances, and that work suited her well. She was not afraid to roll up her sleeves, figure things out, and get the job done. She took pride in the business she built and in the hard work it took to run it. Outside of work, she enjoyed fishing, drawing, spending time outdoors, listening to music, and loving on her dog, who was one of her favorite companions.

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She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Williamson; her father, Henry Williamson; and her sister, Billie Jo “BJ” Williamson.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Bane, William Londan, Savanh, BJ, and John; her siblings, James & David Williamson, Karmen Dodge, and Agness Vice; along with other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Misty will be remembered for her independent spirit, her strong work ethic, and the many stories, laughs, and memories she leaves behind. She leaves behind a family who will carry her memory forward and keep her stories alive.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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