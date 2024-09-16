Sponsor

Mozella Buckley, 87 years young, and a resident of Texarkana, Texas departed her earthly Life for her heavenly home on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Mozella was born in Bendale, Mississippi on October 23, 1936 to proud parents, the Late Harriet Lawrence and the late Chester Fairley. She received the Lord Jesus as her personal Saviour at an early age at Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church in Bendale, Mississippi; baptized by Reverend SL Fry. She attended 33rd Avenue School during her elementary years in Gulfport, Mississippi. The family moved to Biloxi, Mississippi where she attended Nichols High School. Mozella lived all over the world while traveling with her late husband, Leodis Buckley, who had a long, distinguished military career. Locations included Madison, Wisconsin, Japan and Biloxi, Mississippi.

She became an avid bowler and quickly became good enough to join a bowling league. Her daughter wasn’t enough for her to keep up with so she decided to be a fur mama to Penny and Peanut (the loves of her life). The final military move was to Dallas, Texas, where she lived for 27 years. Here she retired from the Dallas Independent School District. After retirement, Mozella decided to move to Texarkana, Texas, to live with her daughter Sharon Miles.

Mozella is proceeded in death by her mother, Harriet Lawrence; father, Chester Fairley; son- in- law, Joe Miles; sister, Emma Nibbs, grandson, Tyler Hicks, and her stepmother, Vera Fairley.

Mozella is survived by her daughter, Sharon Miles; granddaughters, Mia Fairley and Michelle Henry; grandson, Michael Henry; great- grandchildren, Joi, Jordan, and Davian; great- great- grandchildren, Jai and Ian, Naomi and Noelle; sisters, Joyce Price, Katy, Texas, Robin Fairley (Derrick) Collins, Biloxi, Mississippi); brothers, Calvin Fairley, Nathaniel (Jeanette) Fairley, and Babe Chester (Juanita) Fairley all of Gulfport, Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews. and cousins. Graveside Service Friday, September 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM Fairhaven Cemetery East 35th Street @ Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.