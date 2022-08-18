Mr. Leslie A. Trammel, Jr.

Advertisement

Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Jr. 76, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Texarkana,

Arkansas, passed away on the afternoon of July 29, 2022 in a Las Vegas Nevada hospital. Mr.

Trammel loved life and enjoyed everyday of it.

He was born on September 5, 1945, to the late Mr. Leslie Anderson Trammel, Sr. and the late Mrs.

Dennie Walker-Trammel. Mr. Trammel graduated from Booker T. Washington High School,

Texarkana, Arkansas – Class of 1963, volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy where he ended up

serving in Vietnam.

Upon his discharge from the Navy, he spent some time in college and eventually relocated to Los

Angeles where he served as a Tax Collector until he retired. In 2004, he decided to relocate to Las

Vegas, Nevada where he resided until his death.

Mr. Trammel was preceded in death by both of his parents, Mr. Leslie Trammel, Sr and Mrs. Dennie

Walker-Trammel. One brother, Mr. Horace Trammel and two sisters, Ms. Joyce Trammel and Ms.

Linda Ross. He is survived by four brothers, Mr. Glenn (Lillie) Trammel and Mr. Kenneth (Linda)

Trammel both of Las Vegas Nevada, Mr. Michael (Bernadine) Trammel of Texarkana, Arkansas and

Mr. Edward Trammel of Texarkana, Texas. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins,

friends and former co-workers.

Graveside Funeral service will be held at Salem Cemetery, U.S. Highway 71 at Arkansas State

Highway 237, Texarkana, Arkansas, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of

the Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Staff. Interim Pastor, Minister Phronda Williams will serve as

Officiant and Eulogist. A walk-through visitation will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home

Chapel, 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas, Friday, August 19, 2022, from 11:00 until 3:30 p.m.

With the rise in COVID cases, all who intend to attend the visitation and or the funeral will be

required to wear a mask and adhere to current social distancing guidelines.

MASK ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND THE VISITATION.

YOUR CONSIDERATION AND COOPERATION IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.

