March 17, 1951 – February 21, 2026

Nanci Patricia Vaughan Wathen, age 74, passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from complications of a massive stroke. Nanci was born on March 17, 1951, to Patsy and J.T. Anderson. She was a devoted Baptist whose faith was an important foundation in her life. She dedicated her early years to being a wife, mother, and cared for her home until 1988, when she made the courageous decision to return to college and earn her Registered Nursing degree. Nursing was more than a career for Nanci — it was her calling. She spent many years working at Wadley Hospital with postpartum mothers. She had a special gift for comforting new moms and welcoming new life into the world with compassion and warmth. Nanci had a deep love for travel and adventure, which later led her to become a travel nurse. She worked in hospitals all across the United States, embracing new places and people. She was preceded in death by parents, J.T. Anderson, Patsy Taylor, and Paul Taylor Sr.; grandparents, J.T. and Virginia Roberts; sister, Kathy Taylor; brother, Paul Taylor Jr.; brother-in-law, Barney Krebs; and nephew, Patrick Krebs. She is survived by two daughters, Edie Michelle Thrapp (Ron) of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Amy Leigh Lemley of Texarkana, Arkansas; beloved grandchildren, Kelson, Ashtyn, Hannah, and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Conner, Dawson, Brynlee, Zelda, and Hasleigh; sister, Debi Krebs of Texarkana, Texas; two nieces; one nephew; many close friends and extended family members who will forever cherish her memory. Nanci will be remembered for her caring heart, adventurous spirit, and the countless lives she touched through her nursing. Visitation-only will be held on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, the family will receive visitors from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to HandsOn Texarkana, 1915 Olive Street, Texarkana, Tx, 75501.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

