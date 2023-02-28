Advertisement

Oretha “Lynn” Olive, 65, died on February 26, 2023.

Mrs. Olive was born on August 23, 1957 to Jene and Ridgell Murphy Sr. in San Pedro, California.

Lynn is described by her family as being one-of-a-kind. She loved meeting new people, watching the Golden Girls, riding the motorcycle with her late husband, dogs, and the color purple.

Mrs. Olive was a member of Calvary Assembly of God.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Olive; her mother, Jene Murphy; and one brother, Ridgell Murphy Jr.

Survivors include her father Ridgell Murphy Sr.; son Cedrick Mauldin and wife Lindzey; daughter Christina Bunch and husband Jeremiah Bunch Sr.; two sisters, Suzanne Yeman and husband Mark, RoSharron Prihoda and husband Matthew; grandchildren Brittney Jones and husband Danny, Jeremiah Bunch Jr., Rebekka Mauldin; Radiant Mauldin; Roman-Vincent Mauldin; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas Chapel with burial at Eylau Methodist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

