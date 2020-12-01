Pamela Foster

Advertisement

Pamela Sue Lundry Foster, age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Foster was born November 5, 1959 and was a former corrections officer. Pam enjoyed painting, gardening and loved animals. She had many four-legged friends.

Survivors include a cousin, Marie Lundry of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one half-sister, Amy Groves of Kentucky and many special friends.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.

