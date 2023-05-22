Patsy Ann O’Guinn was born on September 9, 1955 to Leeaster O’Guinn and Pearlie Mae Sandefur in Ashdown, Arkansas. She was one of four siblings with her mother and one of five siblings with her father.

Patsy attended school in Ashdown, Arkansas and has four children.

Patsy joined Craig Chapel AME Church later in life and she served as an Usher.

Patsy was employed with Spotlight Clothing Company in Ashdown AR, until it closed down, many years ago. She worked at Poulan for many years and ended her working career as a CNA.

She was preceded in death by her Step-father, Joe Ed Sandefur and Mother, Pearlie Mae Sandefur.

Patsy leaves to cherish her memories: her two sons: Kelly O’Guinn (Sandra) of Biddeford, ME and Patrick O’Guinn (Gera) of Ashdown, AR; two daughters: Latonya O’Guinn and Rolisha Rhone (Patrick) both of Ashdown, AR. She has one sister and two brothers from her mother. Belinda Jones (Philip) of Ashdown, AR; Two brothers: Joe Ed Sandefur, Jr. (Jackie) of Waco, TX and James Sandefur Sr. (Carla) of Ashdown, AR. She has five sisters and one brother from her dad: Carla Sandefur (James) and Lashonda Garfield, both of Ashdown, AR. Leolynetta Rivers (Javon) of Augusta, GA, Stacy Lee of Itta Bena, MS and Megan O’Guinn (James) of Texarkana, AR; One brother: Terry Matthews (Rose) of Wilton, AR. 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Patsy has a lot of special friends that loved her dearly, some of whom included Fletcher, Johnetta, Erica and Velma.

Visitation Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM Craig Chapel AME Church 630 Lang St. Ashdown, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM Craig Chapel AME with Pastor Andrew Banks, Eulogist. Burial New Hope Cemetery, Ashdown under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.