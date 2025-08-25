Sponsor

Paul Ryan Chance, age 39, of Wake Village, Texas, died on Friday, August 22, 2025, in a Dallas, Texas, hospital surrounded by his family. Ryan was born on March 18, 1986, in Monroe, Louisiana.

He was formerly employed at Discount Wheel and Tire. He was a member of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, where he enjoyed singing and worshiping the Lord. He also enjoyed spending time in the garden, nurturing it with the same care and attention he gave to every yard he worked on. Ryan took pleasure in shooting his pistol, cooking, and grilling with friends and family. He had a caring and kind spirit, always willing to give you his last dime or the shirt off his back. “What about those LSU TIGERS!” ,Ryan would say. He was a big LSU fan, cheering on this team every chance he got.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, W. J. Chance.

He is survived by his children Alayna Chance and Zach Chance, both of Abilene, Texas; his father and mother, Freddy and Gwen Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandmother Mary Chance of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Tiffany and Jason Tomlinsom of Harrisburg, Louisiana; wife, Christina Chance, of Wake Village, Texas; a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on August 26, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. J.B. Yelverton officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.