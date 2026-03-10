Paul Smith

SPONSOR

December 21, 1973 – February 20, 2026

Paul David Smith, Jr., born December 21, 1973, in Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away at his home in Hope, Arkansas, on February 20, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Paul was the beloved son of Paul David Smith, Sr. and Mary Emily Reiser, and from the beginning, Louisiana shaped his spirit. He cherished his years throughout the state—especially in South Louisiana—where he found joy, friendship, and the outdoors that spoke to his soul. In recent years, Paul relocated with his wife and children to South Arkansas, where he embraced the peace, space, and quiet of their home.

A gifted athlete from a young age, Paul found early success on the baseball field. That passion never left him. He poured his heart into coaching and was proudly serving as the Head Coach of the 12U Mayhem baseball team. Every practice, every game, and every young player he mentored brought him immense pride and purpose.

Paul was also an avid hunter, a true outdoorsman who found solace in the woods and on the water. He hunted many species of deer and birds, but duck hunting held his heart above all. His loyal duck dog, Oakley, misses him dearly.

Paul lived his life with a simple but powerful philosophy: he wanted to see another day, another sunrise—he just wanted to see “the show.” Whether it was a quiet morning sky, a good hunt, a ballgame, or time spent with the people he loved, he found meaning in being present for every moment life offered him. And anyone who knew Paul knew one thing for certain: he loved his LSU Tigers. Cheering them on was one of his greatest joys, and he carried that purple and gold pride everywhere he went.

Paul is survived by his wife, Danielle Smith; his children Taylor Nicole Byas, Chase David Smith, Dylan Marie Smith, Aiden Neece, Lilli Rebecca Cheramie, Cohen Michael Allemand, and Lucas Jameson Cheramie; his mother Mary Emily Reiser; his sister Rebecca Reiser; and his nephew Brantli David. Paul wanted nothing more than for his children to carry on his legacy and to always remember how deeply and equally he loved each one of them—whether bound by blood or by heart.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Paul David Smith, Sr.; step father, Dave Reiser; his grandparents Devon David “Bud” Smith, Bobbye Ryan Smith, Mary Emily Brogdon, and William Jackson Brogdon, Sr.; his niece Blair Leighanne David; many great-grandparents, uncles, and aunts; and his first wife, Laura Byas Smith.

A memorial service to honor Paul’s life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Ministries, located at 122 Nevada County Road 259, Prescott, Arkansas. Paul was a casual man at heart, and the family invites everyone to join them dressed casually as they gather to remember and celebrate his life.

Paul’s life was defined by loyalty, love, and a steadfast dedication to the people he cared for. His legacy lives on in his children, in the players he coached, and in every life he touched with his kindness, humor, and unwavering heart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

