Fletcher Paul Smith, age 74, of Redwater, Texas, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Smith was born January 10, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas to O.O. and Beatrice Smith. He was a 1964 graduate of Texas High School and loved his Tigers. Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired after thirty years from Union Pacific Railroad. When he was not working, he enjoyed going fishing and spending time with his grandkids. Paul was an avid Texas A&M Aggie fan and Jeff Gordon/NASCAR fan and was a member of First Baptist Church Nash.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, J.L. Smith, and Royce Smith, and one sister, Peggy Reese.

Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Sandra Smith of Redwater; one daughter, Bobbie Wade and her fiancé Stephen Walker of Doddridge, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Alisha Smith of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Colby Wade, Jarrod Wade, Sydney Smith and Wyatt Smith; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Wade, Harley Wade and Jackson Wade; and one nephew, Raudy Smith and his wife, Julie, of Marble Falls, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens and the South Pavilion. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

