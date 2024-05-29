Sponsor

Pauline Deahl “Miss America” Green, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 24, 2024, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Green was born on January 25, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a retired elementary school teacher with the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She was a strong disciplinarian who never wavered from her beliefs or compromised her values. Pauline loved to crochet, knit, sew, and work on crossword puzzles. She was a loving and caring person and put the needs of others before herself. She was an active and faithful member of Beech Street First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Georganna Deahl, and one brother, Dale Deahl, and one sister, Purl Knight.

She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Charles Green of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Valarie and Bill Fischer of Fouke, Arkansas; Tamara Green Fountain of Hurst, Texas; and one son, Earl T. Green of Huntsville, Texas; two sisters, Mary Katherine Wheat of Texarkana, Arkansas and Jo Williams of Texarkana, Texas; and one brother, Dr. Tim Deahl of North Little Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Amber Stone and her husband, Kyle, D. J. Jones, Talon Fountain, Melissa Fountain, and Abby Fountain, and one great-grandchild, Roland Stone, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Dr. Tim Deahl and Dr. Eric Chaffin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church, 601 Beech Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M.