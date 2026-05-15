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MARCH 29, 1948 – MAY 4, 2026

Ralph Compton Haraway passed on May 4, 2026, at the age of 78, having been born on March 29, 1948, in Cameron, TX and residing in Texarkana, Texas. Son of Imogene and Harry G. Haraway of Cameron, TX. Employed for 30 years by the Internal Revenue Service. Member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family who live in Hurst, TX.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Imogene and Harry Haraway.

SPONSOR

Survived by his sister Linda Gray of Wake Village, TX. A nephew Jason Gray and wife Kristin of Hurst, TX.

Interment will be in Cameron, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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