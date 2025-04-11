Sponsor

Randy Jackson, 60, of Texarkana passed away on April 9, 2025 at his home. He was born January 10, 1965 to Thomas and Merle Jackson, Sr in Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Sonny and Mike Jackson, and a great nephew Connor Loving.

Survivors include his wife Kathryn Hayes Jackson of Texarkana, Texas; sister Susie Mitchell and husband Eddie; his fur baby Dinky and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with a visitation following.

