Ray Odum age 94, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Odum was born September 8, 1928 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was retired from Day & Zimmerman, was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Masonic Lodge # 455.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Odum; one son, Clyde Gillenwater and by one sister, Melba Hughes.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicky Jones of Fouke, Arkansas and Tammy Nowell and husband Buddy of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons, Tommy Odum of Dallas, Texas and James Austin “Bubba” Odum and wife Brooke of Fouke, Arkansas and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Concord Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas with Rev. Todd Reed and Rev. Justin Campbell officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will be at 342 Lemley Lane, Fouke, Arkansas.

