Rebecca Fricks

Rebecca Ann Knott Lowrey Fricks, age 72, of Texarkana, AR went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Becky was born July 12, 1949, in Lafayette County AR, to Lewis Knott and Helen Gilbert Knott. She was retired from E-Z Mart and a lifelong member of Canfield Baptist Church. Becky’s greatest joy was being with her family and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was loved by everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by both parents, one nephew, Daniel Cooper, one grandson, T. Edward Hawkins, and her best friend of 50 plus years Glenda Hanes.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lowrey; her son and daughter-in-law Donald and Jennifer Lowrey; 14 grandchildren including Braden and Kaley Lowrey and Megan Fricks Carroll; 7 great-grandchildren including Awna and Ayla Matthews, and Miguel Carroll; her brother, two sisters, and a brother-in-law: John Knott, Glenda and Oscar Givens, and Nona Cooper Christophe; 6 nieces and nephews Clayton Cooper, Jason Knott, Trey Givens, Nicole Cooper Christophe, Jennifer Givens Hamilton, and Tracy Cooper Wilson; a special friend Martin Fricks, and his 3 daughters; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Canfield Baptist Church at a later date.

