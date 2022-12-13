Renee “Kay” Smallwood

Advertisement

Kay Smallwood, 67, died on December 10, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Smallwood was born on October 14, 1955, in Texarkana, Texas to Orval and Pat Stewart.

Mrs. Smallwood enjoyed spending time cooking with her grandkids, going on cruises with family and friends, loving on her dogs, and the Christmas season. She is described by her family as being a kind and loving woman who never met a stranger. Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Sugarhill United Methodist Church for numerous years.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Wayne Smallwood; three daughters, Tabatha Smallwood of Texarkana, Texas, Sabrina Allen and husband Robert of Bryant, Arkansas, and Samantha Palma and husband Grant of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren, Luke Allen, Tyler Allen, and Amelia Palma; mother Pat Stewart; sister Rhonda Lynn; very special friend Lyn Demars; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.

