Rickalon Lamar Young, age 18, of Texarkana, Texas went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

Rickalon was born August 18, 2003 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a student of Texas High School where he played corner for the football team. He was a member of Martin Chapel CME Church. He was energetic, funny, and very intelligent. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Cornelius Caldwell; his great grandparents, Dorothy Beal and Wilbert Walker; his grandfather, Ernest Dibrell Sr; one aunt, Denise Pierce.

He is survived by his father, Donald Caldwell; his mother and step-father, Tyranjula and Adren Brown; sisters, Kimberly Martin, Cedriana Daniels, Zakalaya Williams, Regina Willis; brothers, Jacoby Caldwell, J’Kardi Witcher, Murqan Neal; aunts, Latrina Brown, Floronica Brown, Molen Daniels, Zella Green, Louise Mickens, Lora Clark, Carolyn Bell, Tricia Thompson, Cymone Thomas; ten uncles, Isaac Napoleon, Ernest Dibrell, Tremaine Napoleon, Javourus Tyson, Darius Tyson, Oscar Caldwell, Cornelius Caldwell, Allen Caldwell, Elbert Caldwell, Eric Caldwell; his grandparents, Roy Thomas, Sharon Brown, Debbie and Edwin Douglas; his best friend, Kamon Brown and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Rev. TL Blevins officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Tuesday December 21, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM.

