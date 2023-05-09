Advertisement

Rickey Lane House passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his home in New Boston, Texas. Rickey was born August 21, 1958 in New Boston, Texas. He was a retired heavy mobile equipment mechanic from Red River Army Depot, enjoyed Duck and Deer hunting, Fishing and spending his time on Red River. His life revolved around his son, and daughter and law, and best fur pal “Taz.” He was preceded in death by his parents; Billy and Janie House of New Boston, Tx.

It’s to be expected that he has driven his Airboat right up to the pearly gates of heaven and was met by late his parents, and his two beloved friends Mike Hobbs & Donnie “ Ogie” Oglesby.

He is survived by his son Wesley House and daughter in law Erica House of New Boston, Tx, one brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Tanya House of Texarkana, Texas; two grandsons, Mason House and Austin House of Dekalb, Tx. Two Nephews Kyle House of New Boston, Tx and Cory House of Texarkana, Tx.

Services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Minter officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.

Honorary pallbearers: Royce Clayton, Rhett Duffer, Tommy Baggett, David Cooper, J. Tucker, David Drennon, Skeet Amason, Eric Byrd

